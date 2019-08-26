PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth City Council will soon vote on setting aside $475,000 for a city hall relocation project, the latest sign that a plan to redevelop the city's downtown waterfront area is gaining traction.

The proposal, submitted by development group Armada Hoffler Properties, would replace city hall and nearby city properties with waterfront apartments.

A new Portsmouth City Hall and a new Police and Fire Public Safety building would be built about two blocks away, replacing a city parking garage at 200 County Street.

City documents show the $475,000 would serve as a contingency plan. Armada Hoffler is offering to pay that amount to finish designing the new city and public safety building, but if Portsmouth pulls out of the relocation project the city would be required to pay $475,000 back to the developer.

City council will vote on this ordinance detailing the transferring of funds on Tuesday night at the city council meeting.

Portsmouth native Imani Barmore said she is surprised by the project and uncertain if it will really bring the "total makeover" that city leaders envision.

"I guess I just don't like change, but maybe it's a good thing - a good thing for Portsmouth," Barmore said.

City documents say Portsmouth staff have met with Armada Hoffler and different consultants consistently over the past few months to discuss the plan.