Portsmouth City Council set to vote on $500,000 to assist victims and witnesses in criminal cases

Portsmouth city leaders have spoken out before about the need for more funding in Virginia's witness protection program and local programs.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — It's no secret. Witness intimidation can often keep people away from testifying in a case, especially a criminal case.

It's a growing frustration among some leaders in Hampton Roads, including the Commonwealth's Attorneys for both the cities of Norfolk and Portsmouth.

In October 2022, Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney, Stephanie Morales, spoke out about the problem, saying, “People who are witnesses and in fear for their safety...that fear is real. We need to be able to place resources behind protecting the members of our community when they come forward.”

In addition, Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney, Ramin Fatehi, has spoken out several times about the issue in the Mermaid City. More specifically, Fatehi expressed frustration over the fact that his team of prosecutors struggled to get key eyewitnesses to testify in the case surrounding the deadly shooting outside Chicho's in Downtown Norfolk in March 2022. It left three people dead and others hurt.

During that investigation, police arrested a man whom they believed was the one who fired multiple rounds outside the bar late that night. A judge later released the suspect, partially because prosecutors could not bring in witnesses as evidence in the case.

Now, the agenda for the Portsmouth City Council's next meeting on August 8 states the council members will vote whether to allocate $500,000 to the city's Victim Witness Program. The money, according to the agenda, comes from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services.

This is an effort Stop the Violence 757 advocate, Freddie Taylor Sr., told 13News Now is a long-time coming, calling the state's witness protection program severely underfunded. He said he hopes this type of assistance for victims and witnesses will help break down the barrier of fear between them and the courtroom.

"Cities, municipalities, they're trying to put in place now the funding that's out there to begin to put into these programs, so that we can see some things happen," Taylor said. "We just have to allow hope to be what it is and that's hope that it would be an incentive to do the right thing."

However, Taylor said he won't be satisfied with just a vote to allow this money to be used in the programs. He said he wants to know exactly how it's going to be utilized and he wants city council members to include the public in on their plans.

"What are we voting for? Like, what's the background? Okay, this is our hope with the money, this is what we plan to do with the money," said Taylor. "We need to know all that, so the community can be well versed in what we're doing. We need to know everything."

Portsmouth City Council members will vote during Tuesday night's meeting, which begins at 7 p.m. after the work session.