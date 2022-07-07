Portsmouth City Hall closed until Monday due to AC issues

The closure comes as hot temperatures and high humidity are forecasted for Hampton Roads.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth City Hall is closed until Monday morning due to issues with the building's air conditioning system, the city announced Thursday.

The closure will allow workers to repair and rebuild the AC system's two-fold cooling motor and circulating fan.

It comes as hot temperatures and high humidity are forecasted for Hampton Roads on Thursday.

In the meantime, employees at Portsmouth City Hall will work remotely and all offices in the building will be closed. The building is scheduled to resume normal operating hours at 8 a.m. Monday.