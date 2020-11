City Hall will reopen Tuesday at 8 a.m.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth City Hall will be closed Monday for COVID-19 disinfecting and cleaning.

The building will be closed from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. It will reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

The city released the information via email and also social media.

Portsmouth reported 24 new cases in Sunday's Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 daily report.