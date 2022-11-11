Law firm investigating Portsmouth city manager complaints finds no breach of contract

The City of Portsmouth hired an outside firm to investigate allegations by City Manager Tonya Chapman against Mayor Shannon Glover and Councilman Bill Moody.

Example video title will go here for this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — There are new developments in the investigation into a complaint by Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman, where she alleges some city leaders breached her contract.

According to new documents obtained by 13News Now, an independent law firm hired by the City of Portsmouth found the alleged actions by Mayor Shannon Glover and Councilman Bill Moody did not constitute a breach of Chapman's contract.

"Based on the results of their investigation, it has been determined that [Chapman's] allegations do not support that a breach of any 'material term or condition' in your employment agreement has occurred," reads a letter penned by a city attorney on November 6.

In a previous story last week, 13News Now reported on an October 7 letter authored by Chapman. In it, Chapman cites multiple incidents of Glover not acknowledging her in meetings and important events, and she repeated comments from him and Portsmouth councilman Bill Moody about not being qualified for her position.

Chapman is a former police chief in the city who became city manager after city council members fired the last city manager in a tight vote. Glover and Moody were among those who did not vote in favor of Chapman’s appointment.

Among the allegations in that letter, Chapman said she experienced “insolent behavior” before and after being appointed city manager.

And in a July meeting with the mayor, Chapman claims “[Glover’s] first statements were that he did not trust [her] … and he never will.”

Portsmouth city leaders retained an expert employment attorney to look into the matter, according to city documents.

13News Now has obtained a copy of a new letter written by a city attorney last week, detailing the findings of the firm's investigation.

According to the Nov. 6 letter, the firm determined Chapman’s allegations do not support a breach, in part “because [Chapman has] been able to make independent decisions and perform the functions of City Manager in accordance to the Charter.”

13News Now reached out to the City for a response from Chapman. A City spokesperson said that, per the city attorney, this is a "personnel matter."

Glover did not comment.

In a phone conversation, Moody told 13News Now he is not surprised by the findings, and he thinks the Oct. 7 letter released last week was leaked for political reasons. Moody successfully ran for re-election on Tuesday.

However, the firm did find the relationships between and among city leaders and city management “are strained,” and the agency advised city leadership to undergo governance training.

"They go on to explain that the purpose of the trainings would be to ensure not only improved relationship building but also, furtherance of productive governance through training in needed areas," reads the letter.

The recommended training would take place through the Virginia Municipal League or a third-party facilitator, according to the letter, and would focus on civility and communication training, among other issues.

Come January, Portsmouth city council will feature a new lineup.

On Tuesday, Portsmouth voters elected Moody and two newcomers to serve on city council. Portsmouth school board member Vernon Tillage and Navy rear admiral Mark Hugel will replace incumbents Chris Woodard Jr. and Paul Battle.

Woodard and Battle lost their re-election bids and are two of the four councilmembers who voted to hire Chapman in a 4-3 vote.

Woodard, who has been supportive of Chapman as a city manager, spoke with 13News Now over the phone Friday.

"Let's improve who we are as councilmembers, and let's continue to work on better relationships," said Woodard in regard to a question about the legal firm's findings.

The terms for the seats currently held by Battle and Woodard expire on December 31.

Woodard said he's received multiple calls from supporters expressing disappointment in the pending loss of certain members of council; however, he offered well wishes for the new council.