Portsmouth city manager Tonya Chapman alleged breach of contract, city hires lawyer

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman is accusing two city leaders of breach of contract.

In a letter obtained by 13News Now that is dated October 7, 2022, Chapman cites multiple incidents of Mayor Shannon Glover not acknowledging her in meetings and important events and repeated comments from him and council member Bill Moody about Chapman not being qualified for her position.

Generally, she claims there's a hostile work environment, rife with disrespect and bias.

