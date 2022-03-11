x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Portsmouth

Portsmouth city manager Tonya Chapman alleged breach of contract, city hires lawyer

Correspondence showing the city has retained an expert employment attorney.

More Videos

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth City Manager Tonya Chapman is accusing two city leaders of breach of contract.

In a letter obtained by 13News Now that is dated October 7, 2022, Chapman cites multiple incidents of Mayor Shannon Glover not acknowledging her in meetings and important events and repeated comments from him and council member Bill Moody about Chapman not being qualified for her position.

Generally, she claims there's a hostile work environment, rife with disrespect and bias.

We've obtained correspondence showing the city has retained an expert employment attorney.

Chapman is a former police chief from Portsmouth who became city manager after the city council fired the last city manager, Angel Jones, in a controversial vote.

Related Articles

Before You Leave, Check This Out