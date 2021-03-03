Sources: Businesswoman is front-runner to becoming Portsmouth's next city manager

Sources tell 13News Now Sunshine Swinson will need to undergo a background check before city council officially votes to hire her for the job.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After a closed-door city council meeting in Portsmouth Tuesday night, sources say businesswoman Sunshine Swinson is in the lead to become Portsmouth's next city manager.

The sources tell 13News Now she needs to undergo a background check before city council officially votes to hire her for the job. They added that the background check could take a few weeks.

It's the latest twist in the city's efforts to appoint a new city manager. Former city manager Dr. Lydia Pettis Patton resigned last year after felony charges were filed against several public officials and community leaders in connection with that summer's vandalism of the city's Confederate monument.

Then earlier this year, former councilman and mayoral candidate Danny Meeks almost became Portsmouth’s city manager, with city council approving his appointment... only to unanimously reject it less than 15 minutes later.

Meeks was not one of the more than 75 applications the city received for the position, and several council members voicing concern for his lack of qualifications for the job. City council then approved an extension of the application deadline, allowing Meeks another opportunity to apply.