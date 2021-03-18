Portsmouth city council approves Angel Jones to become new city manager

Angel Jones used to be a city manager in Maryland.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — After several twists and turns, Portsmouth has a new city manager.

City council approved the appointment of Angel Jones during a special meeting on Thursday.

The next step in the process is to approve Jones' contract, which could happen as early as next week.

The path to a new city manager for Portsmouth had multiple mis-steps. Following the resignation of former city manager Dr. Lydia Pettis Patton last fall, city council members voted to confirm former mayoral candidate Danny Meeks' appointment to the post back in January, only to reverse their decision minutes later.

Mayor Shannon Glover, who defeated Meeks in last year's mayoral election, at the time asserted the city had received more than 70 applications for the job and that Meeks had never applied. He also said city leaders spent $22,000 to hire a consulting firm to help out with their search.

Businesswoman Sunshine Swinson was later set to be the top pick for city manager, but after it was revealed she was facing welfare fraud charges in Suffolk, another candidate's name began to be circulated.

Jones became the new front runner and was who city council ultimately decided on. Jones used to be a city manager in Maryland and before that, she was an assistant city manager in Oregon.

