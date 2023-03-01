Before this position, she served as police chief for the city before she was forced to resign in 2019. At that time, she earned over $22,000 in severance pay.

After less than a year in the position, Portsmouth City Council voted to fire City Manager Tonya Chapman Tuesday morning as leadership controversies and turnovers continue.

Dr. Mark Whitaker and DeAndre Barnes were the only two council members to vote against the decision. She will not receive severance pay because she was fired for cause.

Chapman was appointed to the position in June of 2022 by a divided city council.

Before this position, she served as police chief for the city before she abruptly resigned in 2019. Later, Chapman claimed that she was forced to resign. At that time, she collected $22,307.68 in severance pay.

A majority of council members ousted her predecessor for city manager, Angel Jones, after only one year in the position.

One of Chapman's first moves in office was firing Police Chief Renado Prince in July.

In November, Chapman caused further waves when she called for an investigation of city staff who purchased $3.2 million in gift cards with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds in April.

The city rolled out the gift card giveaway in June for direct relief to seniors and other residents struggling with the impacts of the pandemic.

However, in September, Chapman noted that $2.3 million in gift cards remained "unsecured" in an employee's office.

Once the city's interim CFO began an investigation, Chapman alleges the money was unaccounted for.

This latest move comes after deputy City Manager Sunshine Swinson and the city "parted ways" at the beginning of December after only a few weeks in the position.