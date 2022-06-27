Portsmouth's newly appointed city manager’s start date delayed

Councilman Bill Moody said Tonya Chapman’s background check is not complete.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth’s newly appointed city manager, Tonya Chapman, will have to wait again before starting her job.

Chapman is taking over after former City Manager Angel Jones was abruptly fired last month.

Portsmouth City Council Member Bill Moody said that’s because Chapman’s background check is not finished.

According to the city council agenda posted on the City of Portsmouth’s official website, city council members were set to discuss Chapman’s employment terms and contract today. That meeting was quickly adjourned.

“Given that the complete background check is not done yet. There will probably, should be no meeting,” Moody said. “A portion of it came in but a portion of it is not in. It is my understanding it might be another week before that is done.”