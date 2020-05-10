Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney can prosecute Confederate monument damage cases

Commonwealth's Attorney Stephanie Morales will stay on every case brought against 19 people accused of damaging the Confederate monument in Portsmouth.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — There are new developments out of Portsmouth concerning the cases against 19 people accused of damaging the Confederate monument that once stood in Olde Towne.

The State Supreme Court appointed Judge Claire Cardwell from Richmond to handle all the cases. She will tackle the law when it comes to what happened at the monument during a protest back in June.

Senator Louise Lucas’s attorney Don Scott believes a judge or a jury will eventually throw out these charges for what happened at the Confederate monument. He said the law is on their side.

“This case, we know what it is. It’s these politics. It’s crazy stuff that’s going on in the air and I hope we are able to move on," Scott said.

The big news out of Monday’s hearing is that Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney Stephanie Morales will stay on all 19 cases. Morales’ lawyer said a Portsmouth police officer requested a subpoena for Morales to testify as a witness in Senator Louise Lucas’s case.

The judge did not grant the officer’s request. She said Morales can serve as the prosecutor for Lucas and all of the others.

“The Commonwealth's Attorney should have never been subpoenaed in this matter. She rightfully questioned the subpoena. That’s the end of the case. Now we will go back on our motion. Senator Lucas should have never been named in this matter. She didn’t do anything wrong," Scott explained. "She came out there to exercise her First Amendment right. She was there for 15 to 20 minutes top and she left during the day. Later on that evening whatever happened didn’t have anything to do with Senator Lucas."

After the hearing, supporters of Police Chief Angela Greene stood outside the courthouse. Greene is on paid administrative leave.

NOW: Back and forth between Chief Greene supporters and people who were inside the courtroom. #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/7KjlmRqbwC — Ali Weatherton 13News Now (@13AliWeatherton) October 5, 2020

A source close to the police department said placing Greene on leave had to do with her decision-making on the job and her actions. It happened weeks after Greene charged 19 people with damaging the monument.

“We are showing our support for the rule of law. Chief Greene was doing her job,” explained Stephanie Liverman.

Greene’s supporters say they are disappointed with the judge’s decision to allow Morales on all the cases.

Online records on vpap.org show Senator Lucas’ campaign gave $3,000 for Morales during her run Portsmouth’s Commonwealth Attorney in 2017. Greene’s supporters say that is clearly a conflict of interest.