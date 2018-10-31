PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — The Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney's Office said a case involving an officer who shot someone will go before a grand jury.

Deontrace Lamont Ward was hurt in the shooting that took place on October 29, 2017. Virginia State Police, as well as the Commonwealth's Attorney's office's investigator, looked into the incident. As a result, prosecutors said they would look for an indictment.

Ward entered guilty pleas to several charges earlier in June.

Police body cam video from October showed Ward getting shot in the back. The footage came while officers were on a call about a robbery.

The Portsmouth Commonwealth's Attorney's Office is presenting its case to the grand jury on November 1.

A spokesman for the commonwealth's attorney would not say who potentially would face charges.

