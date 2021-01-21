Portsmouth community members demand city leaders not select Danny Meeks as city manager

Portsmouth City Council unanimously rejected their vote to appoint Danny Meeks to City Manager. There are many people in Portsmouth who want to keep it that way.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Dozens of people gathered in front of Portsmouth City Hall Thursday to make a resounding call to not appoint former mayoral candidate and city councilman Danny Meeks to the open city manager position.

Last week, Portsmouth city council members voted to confirm Meeks' appointment to the post -- a decision they abandoned moments after.

While some council members argued that Meeks had the experience and know-how necessary to take on the position, others weren't convinced.

Mayor Shannon Glover, who defeated Meeks in last year's mayoral election, asserted that the city has received more than 70 applications for the job and that Meeks had never applied. He also mentioned that city leaders spent $22,000 to hire a consulting firm to help out with their search.

Councilwoman Lisa Lucas-Burke called his qualifications into question and stated that he did not meet the benchmarks necessary to fill the role. Just 15 minutes after a 4-3 vote was made to hire Meeks, the entire council unanimously rejected the decision.

There are many residents around Portsmouth who want to keep it that way, declaring that Meeks isn't the right fit for the job.

A Facebook event was created, calling on community members to meet in front of City Hall on Thursday for an assembly to demand that the city select someone who is more experienced.

Demonstrators were met with counterprotesters who refute the claim that Meeks isn't qualified and support his appointment to the role.

HAPPENING NOW: Community members in Portsmouth say they want a city manager who is qualified for the job. They don’t believe Danny Meeks meets the qualifications. He is a former #Portsmouth council member and mayoral candidate #13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/jL5PAeD3hL — Ali Weatherton 13News Now (@13AliWeatherton) January 21, 2021

Portsmouth council members did extend the application deadline to January 20, which gave Meeks a chance to apply for the job.