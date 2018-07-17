PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — The trial of a Portsmouth city councilman enters its second day.

Mark Whitaker is facing 20 charges, including identity theft and fraud. The trial is moving forward after Whitaker refused to take a deal that would spare him jail time.

All the charges the councilman faces are from a church project. Whitaker served as assistant pastor at the New Bethel Baptist Church. Prosecutors say the councilman used forged checks and fraudulent loans to pay for the project.The dilapidated complex needed $35,000 to renovate it.

On the first day of the trial, Whitaker's father took the stand as a witness. James Whitaker maintains his son's innocence, claiming he gave all church board members permission to use his signature on payments.

Philip Whitaker, Mark Whitaker’s brother, also took the stand. Philip Whitaker served as a board member of the credit union and served as a loan officer. He said he’s the one who approved and issued loans, not his brother.

The trial will resume Tuesday at 9 a.m. and is expected to last a total of three days.

