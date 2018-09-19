PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — A bomb threat was called in to the Portsmouth Courthouse Wednesday, an official said.

The call came in around 9:10 a.m., Portsmouth Fire Department Capt. Justin Arnold said.

Arnold said he doesn't know the "exact nature of the threat" or how it was made.

The building has been evacuated, and a bomb squad "is gearing up to make a sweep."

The incident is ongoing.

