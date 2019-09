PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth fire crews battled a fire at Tidewater Yacht Marina on Saturday.

Dispatch said the fire was called in the area of Crawford Parkway.

Fire officials said the fire occurred at the power station on the C Dock. Crews moved boats away from the fire.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

13News Now

