Portsmouth crews rescue driver found on top of car in body of water

A driver was found on top of a car floating in the water at the Craney Island Fuel Depot.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from Nov. 25, 2021.

Crews responded overnight to an incident involving a vehicle in a body of water in Portsmouth.

The Portsmouth Fire Department and Portsmouth Police Department were called to the Craney Island Fuel Depot after an occupied vehicle went into a body of water there.

When units arrived at the scene they found the driver of the car sitting on top of it.

Officials helped the driver out of the water and said they were not injured from the incident.

Norfolk Naval Shipyard officials were also on the scene to assist with removing the vehicle from the water.