Woman's death "suspicious", Portsmouth Police say

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a woman's death that they describe as "suspicious."
Portsmouth emergency dispatch confirms officers were called out to the 100 block of Baldwin Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, off of Deep Creek Boulevard, for a report of a gunshot wound.
Portsmouth PD confirms an adult woman had died near that location, but no other details were immediately available.
Anyone who might have any information about this suspicious death is asked to call the police department's Criminal Investigation Unit at 757-393-8536. You can also call and leave a tip anonymously through the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or online at P3Tips.com.