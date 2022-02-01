Woman's death "suspicious", Portsmouth Police say

Police in Portsmouth said a woman's death on Baldwin Avenue is being investigated as "suspicious."

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are investigating a woman's death that they describe as "suspicious."

Portsmouth emergency dispatch confirms officers were called out to the 100 block of Baldwin Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, off of Deep Creek Boulevard, for a report of a gunshot wound.

Portsmouth PD confirms an adult woman had died near that location, but no other details were immediately available.