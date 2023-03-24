Portsmouth delegate reprimanded by Virginia State Bar

The agency said one of Del. Scott's clients paid him $20,000 in legal fees, but Scott did not deposit the money into his lawyer trust account, as required.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth delegate is accused of mishandling client fees.

The Virginia State Bar reprimanded Del. Don Scott, saying one of the Scott's clients paid him $20,000 in legal fees, but Scott did not deposit the money into his lawyer trust account, as required.

He also didn't keep proper records of the deposits.

The state bar says Scott explained that he previously ran a solo practice and didn't have the staff to handle the financial accounting.