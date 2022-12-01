Newly hired Portsmouth deputy city manager no longer working for city

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The newly hired deputy city manager in Portsmouth is no longer working for the city, a city spokesperson confirmed to 13News Now Thursday.
Sunshine Swinson was hired just last month. While the details surrounding her departure are limited, a spokesperson said it involved a "personnel matter."
A spokesperson for the City of Portsmouth released the following statement:
"Ms. Sunshine Swinson is no longer an employee of the city of Portsmouth. This is a personnel matter. We have no further information to contribute at this time."
This all comes as the city grapples with high turnover.
In September, three key officials left their posts: Deputy City Manager and CFO Mimi Terry, Head of IT Daniel Jones and Human Resources Director Dee Wright
Moreover, in June, a divided city council appointed Former Police Chief Tonya Chapman as city manager. A majority of council members ousted her predecessor, Angel Jones, after only one year in the position.
One of Chapman's first moves in office was firing Police Chief Renado Prince in July.