Newly hired Portsmouth deputy city manager no longer working for city

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The newly hired deputy city manager in Portsmouth is no longer working for the city, a city spokesperson confirmed to 13News Now Thursday.

Sunshine Swinson was hired just last month. While the details surrounding her departure are limited, a spokesperson said it involved a "personnel matter."

A spokesperson for the City of Portsmouth released the following statement:

"Ms. Sunshine Swinson is no longer an employee of the city of Portsmouth. This is a personnel matter. We have no further information to contribute at this time."

This all comes as the city grapples with high turnover.

In September, three key officials left their posts: Deputy City Manager and CFO Mimi Terry, Head of IT Daniel Jones and Human Resources Director Dee Wright

Moreover, in June, a divided city council appointed Former Police Chief Tonya Chapman as city manager. A majority of council members ousted her predecessor, Angel Jones, after only one year in the position.