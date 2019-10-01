PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police Department detectives are investigating a robbery at a 7-Eleven Thursday morning.

Police communications received a call of a robbery around 3:35 a.m. in the 1500 block of Airline Boulevard.

A man wearing all black clothing and a mask, entered the store and demanded money. The man fled on foot toward Brighton Street.

No injuries were reported and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

If you have any information about this or any crime in the City of Portsmouth, investigators urge you to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also submit their tips at www.portsmouthcrimeline.com.