PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Detectives with the Portsmouth Police Department are asking for the public's help finding a runaway 16-year-old.

Police said 16-year-old Kaylana Stewart was last seen in the 200 block of Jacquelyn Drive, on Tuesday around noon. No one has seen or heard from Kaylana since.

Detectives are concerned for Kaylana’s well-being because she requires medication that she does not have with her.

Police say Steward is a black, is about 5’4” tall, and weighs 210 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Kaylana Stewart was last seen wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans, and black and silver flipflops.

If anyone has seen 16-year-old Kaylana Stewart or know her whereabouts, please contact the Portsmouth Police Department immediately at (757) 393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.