PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police Department detectives are asking the public's help in finding a 17-year-old who ran away Friday.

Kyseen Malik Davis was last seen leaving Maryview Hospital around 8 p.m. in the 3600 block of High Street, police said.

Detectives are "concerned for Kyseen’s well-being because he has a condition that requires medication and does not have it with him."

Davis is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black or gray and white pajama pants, a black hooded sweat shirt and white Nike shoes with a red check on the side.

Police said if you have seen Davis or know his whereabouts, contact 757-393-5300 or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

