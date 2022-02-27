Donation Need: Portsmouth domestic violence shelter asking for help after baby formula recall

Portsmouth’s HER Shelter is also in need of new undergarments for its “Mardi Bras” campaign.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from the initial recall on February 22, 2022.

A Portsmouth shelter for survivors of domestic violence needs your help. The “HER Shelter” is asking the public to donate baby formula after they were forced to throw everything away after an FDA recall.

The shelter is also wrapping up its “Mardi Bras” campaign and is looking for undergarment donations.

Deborah Apperson, community engagement manager for Portsmouth’s HER shelter, said the recall of three different brands of powdered baby formula has depleted their stocks.

“We basically had to clear out our cabinets of all the formula that we had,” Apperson said.

“It just means we have to work harder because there’s just no option not to have formula for our little babies.”

It’s a vital food source for many infants. Apperson is now appealing to the public to donate Similac formula.

“It’s also very hard to find,” she said, “So the more eyes out there looking for it, the easier it will be to fill our cabinets back up.”

The formula shortage comes at a tough time for the shelter. Domestic violence cases have surged during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Things are very busy at the shelter right now,” Apperson said. “In fact, we are at overload capacity right now.”

And it’s not just baby formula shelter officials are searching for. They’re also in the middle of their annual “Mardi Bras” campaign.

“Mardi Bras is our take on Mardi Gras,” Apperson said.

The shelter needs you to donate unworn bras and underwear. Apperson said these are things domestic violence survivors may not think to grab while they’re packing in a hurry to leave abusive homes - if they have time to pack at all.

“When women leave their abusers, often they come to our shelter with very little,” she said.

The shelter is also looking for feminine hygiene products and ethnic hair care products.

The HER Shelter has an Amazon wish list that you can order items from to be sent directly to the shelter.

You can also drop off supplies this Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 1900 Columbus Avenue in Portsmouth. They also accept cash donations online.

For more information on how you can help, visit hershelter.com.