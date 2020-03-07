Portsmouth drug dealer involved in shootout sentenced

According to court documents, 44-year-old Charles Algernon Boomer III ran drug operations in a home across the street from a Portsmouth elementary school.

NORFOLK, Va. — A Portsmouth man was sentenced to 16 years in prison for numerous drug trafficking charges, federal officials said.

The residence ended up being the scene of a botched armed robbery, where a man who was providing security for Boomer was injured in a shootout with the would-be robbers.

Authorities said Boomer was caught while trying to flee in a car that had wholesale amounts of crack cocaine, powder cocaine, marijuana, bundles of cash, and a gun loaded with an extended magazine.

Police said when Boomer got out of the car, more cash fell out of his pant legs. A search of his pockets turned up more cash and another magazine that matched the gun in the car.

A search of his home turned up more drugs and evidence of trafficking operation. Police also recovered dozens of spent shell casings that were scattered throughout the inside and outside of the home. Bullet holes were found in the walls, furniture, and even the refrigerator.