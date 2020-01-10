Portsmouth drug trafficking co-conspirator sentenced to 10 years in prison

Keith Earl Redman, 25, was sentenced for his role in a shootout at a house where drugs were stashed. The house sat right across the street from an elementary school.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A man involved in a drug trafficking operation out of Portsmouth was sentenced to spend 10 years in prison for his involvement in a shootout.

Keith Earl Redman, 25, was a part of a Portsmouth-based cocaine and crack-trafficking conspiracy that distributed wholesale amounts of cocaine and crack through Hampton Roads.

Redman served as armed security for the organization's drug premises.

Authorities arrested Redman in September 2018 after he engaged in a shootout with at least two masked gunmen trying to rob one of the drug premises. The house sat right across the street from a Portsmouth elementary school.

Redman shot both gunmen in the legs, stopping the robbery while sustaining minor injuries.

Police arrived at the scene of the shootout and stopped Redman and two of his co-conspirators before they got away in his girlfriend's car.

Officers also saw that they were sitting on top of multiple bags of cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, thousands of dollars in cash and a handgun Redman used in the shootout.