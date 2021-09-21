Woman stabbed, seriously hurt in Portsmouth

Portsmouth Police said the stabbing happened in the 1500 block of Elmhurst Lane.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An adult woman was seriously hurt in a stabbing incident in Portsmouth, police said.

It happened Tuesday in the 1500 block of Elmhurst Lane. Few details are available at this time, but the Portsmouth Police Department said the victim "suffered a serious stab wound."

There's no word at this time on what led to the stabbing or if there's any suspect information.