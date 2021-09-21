Woman stabbed, seriously hurt in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — An adult woman was seriously hurt in a stabbing incident in Portsmouth, police said.
It happened Tuesday in the 1500 block of Elmhurst Lane. Few details are available at this time, but the Portsmouth Police Department said the victim "suffered a serious stab wound."
There's no word at this time on what led to the stabbing or if there's any suspect information.
If you know anything that could help investigators, you're asked to call Portsmouth's criminal investigation division at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com. Tipsters remain anonymous and can be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward.