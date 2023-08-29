Portsmouth fire damages home, police nearby spotted the smoke

Portsmouth Fire Department arrived at a home near 3500 Trexler Avenue. Police were in the area training when they noticed smoke and notified the fire department.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A home is badly damaged after a fire in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth Fire Department arrived at a home near 3500 Trexler Avenue just before 4:00 a.m.

Police were in the area conducting training when they noticed smoke and notified the fire department.

Officers searched the home and found no occupants inside. Firefighters arrived and confirmed that there were no occupants inside.

The fire was extinguished around 4:30 a.m. with no injuries to occupants, police, or firefighters.