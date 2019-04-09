PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Close to $1.5 million in federal funding will be split between four fire departments around Virginia so they can purchase new equipment necessary for operations.

Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine announced that $1,455,722.85 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency Assistance to Firefighters Grant will be divided between the Lexington, Bristol, Manassas and Portsmouth fire departments.

However, Portsmouth will get the bulk of the funding.

Portsmouth Fire Department -- $630,000

Bristol Fire Department -- $404,761.90

Manassas Fire Department -- $332,500

Lexington Fire Department -- $88,460.95

“It’s crucial for firefighters to have the tools necessary to best serve their communities,” the Senators said. “We’re pleased to announce this funding to help local fire departments across Virginia purchase equipment to enhance public safety.

The FEMA AFG program works to strengthen the safety of the public and firefighters by providing direct financial assistance to eligible fire departments and other medical service and fire training organizations and academies for critically-needed resources.

RELATED: Red Cross volunteers prepare for Hurricane Dorian

RELATED: Portsmouth's Mercy Chefs preparing to serve hot meals in Florida

RELATED: Portsmouth man going to Florida to help as Hurricane Dorian nears

RELATED: Four Portsmouth police officers placed on paid leave after incident involving 'young citizens'

RELATED: Former Portsmouth police chief withdraws from Maryland position