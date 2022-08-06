Fire at two-story, vacant home in Portsmouth suspected to be arson

Firefighters had to put out the exterior fire before they could take down some sections of wall and trim to get into the building and continue their efforts there.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Firefighters had to beat back a fire at a vacant home in Portsmouth Wednesday morning that they think was intentionally set.

A spokesman for Portsmouth Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Services said they were called to 1519 Des Moines Avenue the morning of June 8.

Officials said the fire started on the outside of the two-story home, and spread to the inside. Firefighters had to put out exterior fire before they could take down some sections of wall and trim to get into the building, and continue their efforts there.

Nobody was inside the house, and no firefighters were hurt.

The city's Fire Marshal Office stayed at the scene to investigate after firefighters had put out the flames.

They haven't said yet what leads them to believe this fire was intentionally set.