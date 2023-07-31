Large Portsmouth fire ignites overnight, smoke and flames could be seen for miles

Firefighters were dispatched to 1000 Queen Street around 3:30 a.m. when a citizen reported the fire to emergency services.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A column of smoke was billowing over Portsmouth earlier Monday morning due to a large commercial building fire.

The flames and smoke could be seen all the way from downtown Norfolk.

Crews were able to quickly extinguish the very large fire with "elevated master streams", says Portsmouth Fire Department.

One firefighter was transported with minor injuries.

Crews have been watching this scene, pouring water and hosing down areas to put out hot spots to ensure no reignition occurs.

A pile of debris is left in the path of the fire leaving a building and car destroyed.

The fire is under investigation.