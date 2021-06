No injuries were reported from the fire that took place around 2 p.m.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Around 2 p.m. on Thursday, Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services responded to an apartment fire in the 6000 block of Churchland Blvd.

Crews were able to contain and extinguish the fire. However, two adults and a child who lived in the apartment are displaced.

The Red Cross is assisting the family, and no injuries were reported.