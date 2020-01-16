Portsmouth fire station to close for renovation, asbestos removal

Fire Station 7, located at 3901 Winchester Drive, will close for two weeks beginning on Friday, January 17.

The City of Portsmouth said one of its fire stations will close for two weeks so the building can have asbestos tile flooring removed along with some other facility rehabilitations.

Fire Station 7, located at 3901 Winchester Drive, will close beginning Friday, January 17. During its closure, the station's Engine Company 7 will remain in service and be relocated to Fire Station 4 at 645 Broad Street. Battalion 2 will be relocated to Fire Station 12 at 3201 Cedar Lane. The city's seven other fire stations will remain open and staffed during Station 7's closure.

Fire Station 7 first opened in 1981 and will have its asbestos tile flooring removed and replaced. Contractors will make sure that the removal does not pose health concerns for the community, and some additional facility rehabilitations will also take place. Signs will be posted notifying the building is temporarily closed during this time.