PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) -- The Portsmouth firefighter accused of setting multiple dumpster fires in Chesapeake appeared in court on Thursday.

51-year-old Mark Stuck faces five felony arson charges in connection with five dumpster fires set behind Tenko Japan, a restaurant in Chesapeake.

Stuck spent the last 30 years working for the Portsmouth Fire Department. In court, Stuck waived his preliminary hearing, choosing to go straight to trial.

Stuck’s attorney Andrew Sacks said they made this decision for good reason, but wouldn’t specify what those reasons are.

“This is the proper step in his case to obtain what we hope will be the best outcome for him,” said Sacks.

Newly obtained court documents reveal Stuck admitted to investigators that he set the fires. Stuck wrote a confession, stating he set the fires from March to July of last year. He set each fire after he picked up food from the restaurant.

Investigators said Stuck confessed he used his cigarette lighter, would reach into the dumpster and set a piece of paper on fire.

When investigators asked why he did it, Stucks said: “just being stupid.”

When asked for comment, Sacks replied, “I certainly don’t think commenting on the evidence right now is appropriate so I will respectfully decline.”

Stuck’s case will go before a grand jury August 7.

