PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A Portsmouth firefighter was sent to the hospital after crews battled a house fire overnight.

Portsmouth Fire Rescue and Emergency Services responded around 11:53 p.m. Tuesday to 1030 Martin Avenue.

Crews found a home that was under renovation with heavy fire coming from it.

No one was inside the home.

The fire was under control by 1 a.m.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital for treatment.