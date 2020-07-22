Portsmouth firefighters battle blaze on Jewell Ave

Portsmouth firefighters were fighting a blaze in the 800 block of Jewell Avenue just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth firefighters were fighting a blaze in the 800 block of Jewell Avenue just before 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said the call about an appliance fire came in around 12:35 p.m. When teams got to the scene, the flames were coming through the roof of the house.

A release from the city said the fire was under control by 1:25 p.m. Nobody was hurt in the building.

The Portsmouth Fire Department is investigating the cause of the house fire.

It was about 97 degrees in the city while firefighters were putting out the flames, but with humidity, the air feel was well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit.