Portsmouth firefighters feeling the heat while saving homes during two-alarm fire

Portsmouth fire crews battled fires in Thursday's extreme heat.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Some families are out of their homes due to a morning fire in Portsmouth. The hot summer temperatures caused firefighters to work with extra caution. One firefighter was also sent to the hospital for heat exhaustion.

Portsmouth firefighters got the call for service at 9 a.m. on South Street near the Central Methodist Episcopal Church. Two homes are now condemned and the fire is being investigated as suspicious.

But, firefighters worked quickly and efficiently through the high temperatures. When Portsmouth firefighters are out battling flames under a scorching hot sun, they look for signs of dehydration.

“Sweating profusely, when they stop sweating that's our main concern because of the lack of hydration. But dizziness, you know fatigue, nausea, vomiting are the things we try to keep an eye on," said Portsmouth Deputy Fire Chief Justin Arnold.

Chief Arnold said the extreme temperatures add to the difficulty of the job.

“Add about 100 pounds of gear or so and air tank on the back and that heat stress as well, not only is your adrenaline pumping but your body is going through stresses of its own and the adrenaline of trying to save somebody’s belongings all extreme stresses on an individual," said Arnold.

Arnold said due to the heat, extra crews were called to the fire.

“We have coolers full of ice water that we dip towels in. It kind of gives them a little bit of relief and we have a rehab bus that’s parked across the street with A/C and some medics units that are on standby," said Arnold.

Arnold said the heat will not stop Portsmouth Firefighters from working to save lives or property.

“Heat, cold, whatever. 365 days a year they’re going to answer the call," he said.