PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Firefighters were busy in Portsmouth early Tuesday morning, following two separate residential fires.

The first fire was reported on Manley Street around 1 a.m. Responding crews arrived to find light smoke rising from a single-family home. The fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished.

No one was hurt, and the cause is believed to have been from a space heater in the living room.

Then around 2:40 a.m., firefighters were called out to the 700 block of Florida Avenue for a residential fire. That's about two blocks from the fire department's Station 4 in Port Norfolk.

Arriving crews found the two-story home completely engulfed in flames, with several other buildings exposed to the fire on the Douglas Avenue side of the building.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to other homes, but the original structure completely collapsed. The fire was brought under control shortly after 3 a.m.

No injuries were reported at the scene. The Portsmouth Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.