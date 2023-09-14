Portsmouth health officials hand out free Narcan kits

You no longer need a prescription to get the life-saving medicine, which can reverse an opioid overdose.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Health departments across Virginia are spreading the word about over-the-counter Narcan.

You no longer need a prescription to get the life-saving medicine, which can reverse an opioid overdose.



Thursday in Portsmouth, health officials handed out free Narcan kits and demonstrated how to use them.

Events like this are critical for the city, which has highest overdose fatality rate in Hampton Roads; 102 people died there just last year.