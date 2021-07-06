Pedestrian seriously hurt in Portsmouth accident; driver flees scene

Police are asking that residents who may have doorbell cameras in the 3800 block of Turnpike Road to check their footage from the night of July 4th.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police are asking for the public's help to find a person who struck a pedestrian on the Fourth of July and then fled the scene.

The accident happened around 11 p.m. in the 3800 block of Turnpike Road. First responders arrived at the scene to find an adult man suffering from serious injuries. He was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Police do not know who the driver was who hit the victim, or what vehicle was being driven. Investigators are asking anyone who lives in the area of Turnpike Road to check their doorbell cameras from that night and to submit any photos or videos they might have to this online portal.