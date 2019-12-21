PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The city of Portsmouth is holding a candlelight vigil and service for National Homeless Persons’ Memorial Day on Saturday.

The event takes place on the first day of winter and the longest night of the year.

The vigil is meant to remember those who have died while homeless in the city of Portsmouth, officials said on Twitter.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. at Oasis Social Ministry, 800 Williamsburg Avenue.

For more information about the event, call 757-397-6060.

