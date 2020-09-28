Portsmouth holds public hearings on school names

The focus is on possibly renaming Woodrow Wilson High School, James Hurst Elementary, and John Tyler Elementary.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Some school names in Portsmouth are up for debate.

Those three schools are named after men who have ties to segregation and slavery, so district leaders are considering changing the names.

The first public input meeting is Monday, September 28 at Woodrow Wilson High School, beginning at 6 p.m.

If you can't make it, there will be another meeting on October 5, again at 6 p.m. at Wilson High.

If you want to speak, you must register prior to the start of the meeting by emailing the Clerk of the Board at kathy.chambliss@portsk12.com.

Face masks and social distancing will be required of all speakers.