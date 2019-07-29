PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth City Council held a work session Tuesday to find out more about the possibility of a casino in the city.

The meeting took place in council chambers on the 6th Floor of Portsmouth City Hall.

The session featured nationally recognized gaming economists Alan Meister, Ph.D. and John Repa. The men provided a briefing on their market study of the potential for the development of a casino gaming establishment to anchor an entertainment district in the Victory Crossing area of Portsmouth.

Earlier this month, the council identified that area as a location for the casino and entertainment district. The vacant land sits near I-264 and Victory Boulevard, near the Portsmouth campus of Tidewater Community College.

The discussion about bringing some form of gambling establishment to Portsmouth has been a longstanding conversation.

Norfolk also had talks about a potential casino in the city. Discussions have included a waterfront development in Downtown Norfolk. The Pamunkey Tribe expressed interesting in building the resort casino.

One of the conclusions of the study presented in Portsmouth Tuesday was that it was possible for Portsmouth and Norfolk to have their own casinos with each seeing benefits.

