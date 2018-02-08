PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WVEC) — Firefighters were called out to a house fire in Portsmouth early Thursday morning.

The home is located on Charleston Avenue, not far from Portsmouth Boulevard in the Prentis Park neighborhood. Firefighters were called to the home around 3:30 a.m., where they found the two-story house completely engulfed in flames.

Investigators say they do not think anyone was home at the time.

The house is a total loss, with its back wall and roof caved in. A neighboring home also had some heat damage to one of its sides.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

