PORTSMOUTH, Va., (WVEC) -- One person and an animal were displaced after a fire damaged a home Sunday morning, a fire official said.

Around 5:40 a.m., Portsmouth Fire Rescue & Emergency Services responded to a house fire in the 4500 block of King Street.

Arriving crews found smoke coming from a duplex structure. The fire was contained to a front room, and all residents and animals evacuated without injury.

One person and an animal were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting.

The cause of the fire was due to poorly discarded smoking material near home furnishings. The home was equipped with two smoke detectors that were not functional.

The Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s office wants to remind everyone that smoke alarms save lives. If you need a smoke alarm, or information on how to reduce the risk of fire in your home, please call the Portsmouth Fire Marshal’s Office at 757-393-8689.

