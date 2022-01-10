Fire breaks out at High Street home in Portsmouth

The fire broke out in the 2700 block of High Street just before 9:30 a.m.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — No injuries are reported after a fire broke out at a Portsmouth home on Monday morning, the Portsmouth Fire Department said.

Authorities said they received a call shortly before 9:30 a.m. for a residential fire in the 2700 block of High Street. Firefighters arrived a few minutes later to find a two-story house heavily involved in fire.

After about 25 minutes, the firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control.

As of 10:06 a.m., crews are still on-scene working to put out any hot spots.