Portsmouth Humane Society hosts the 15th annual Cause for Paws festival

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Humane Society is hosting a festival, 5k and 1-mile run/walk for charity downtown.
The Cause for Paws event is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Festival Park. The organization says that the event will be fun for the whole family, pets included. This is their 15th annual Cause for Paws.
There will be a pet festival with pet-friendly activities, contests, and vendors along with the 5k, 1-mile Run and walk. Other activities at the festival include a costume contest, an adoptable dog parade and raffles.
All proceeds from the event will "provide food medical care, and shelter for homeless animals at [their] shelter."
You can register online until Friday before the event or from 7 to 8 a.m. on race day. The event is open to the public and you don't have to run or walk to attend the festival.
You can find more information on the event or register online by going to their website.