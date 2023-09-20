Portsmouth Humane Society hosts the 15th annual Cause for Paws festival

The organization says that the event will be fun for the whole family, pets included. There will be pet-friendly activities, contests, and vendors.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Humane Society is hosting a festival, 5k and 1-mile run/walk for charity downtown.

The Cause for Paws event is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 8 to 11 a.m. at Festival Park. The organization says that the event will be fun for the whole family, pets included. This is their 15th annual Cause for Paws.

There will be a pet festival with pet-friendly activities, contests, and vendors along with the 5k, 1-mile Run and walk. Other activities at the festival include a costume contest, an adoptable dog parade and raffles.

All proceeds from the event will "provide food medical care, and shelter for homeless animals at [their] shelter."

You can register online until Friday before the event or from 7 to 8 a.m. on race day. The event is open to the public and you don't have to run or walk to attend the festival.