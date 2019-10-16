PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Humane Society is trying something a little different, a virtual foster program.

The shelter noticed families who wanted to get involved with fostering weren't able to because of conflicts with their current pets, space, or time. So, the new program was created to give these families a way to connect with adoptable pets and to give those pets the time, love, and care they would receive in a foster home.

How does it work? Animal care staff work with participants to choose a dog, cat, or small animal for their foster. They're all cute, no worries!

The Virtual Foster is then encouraged to spend one-on-one time working with the pet, taking it on field trips, and socializing the animal just as they would with a foster at their home.

The fosters will be encouraged to share stories and photos of their Virtual Foster Pets on social media. This will expose the animals to potential adopters that may not have come to the shelter or looked at the Portsmouth Humane Society's website.

To become a Virtual Foster, stop by the Portsmouth Humane Society starting Saturday, October 19th to fill out an interest form and meet an adoptable animal.

Like all shelters, Portsmouth Humane Society relies on traditional foster homes for special needs and underage animals. Those interested in fostering in-home can contact frontoffice@portsmouthhumanesociety.org.

