Man hospitalized following shooting in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A shooting investigation is underway in Portsmouth Thursday night.

According to a police spokesperson, officers were called to the 600 block of Jefferson Street shortly after 9 p.m. Officers arrived to find an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound to an upper extremity.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury.

There's no word on any possible suspects at this time or the circumstances behind the shooting.