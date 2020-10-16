x
Man hospitalized following shooting in Portsmouth

An adult man was found suffering from a gunshot wound in the 600 block of Jefferson Street Thursday night, police said.
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A shooting investigation is underway in Portsmouth Thursday night.

According to a police spokesperson, officers were called to the 600 block of Jefferson Street shortly after 9 p.m. Officers arrived to find an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound to an upper extremity.

The victim was taken to a local hospital to be treated for what is believed to be a non-life-threatening injury.

There's no word on any possible suspects at this time or the circumstances behind the shooting.

If you have any information that may help police, you're asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online at p3tips.com.

