First 'End Gun Violence Day' kicks off in Portsmouth, giving away back-to-school supplies

Mayor Shannon Glover was at Portsmouth City Park this morning to kick things off.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Author's Note: The above video is on file from July 22, 2021.

Today is the inaugural “End Gun Violence Day” in Portsmouth. The city teamed up with other community members for a big back-to-school supply giveaway.

Portsmouth Mayor Shannon Glover said events like this are designed to reach out to the community and ensure children have the resources they need to succeed in the classroom.

“The children truly are our future and this violence that we’re seeing in the community, it absolutely concerns everyone in leadership in the City of Portsmouth," he said.

Rising gun violence across Hampton Roads has become a crisis.

Executive director of non-profit group “Complete the Puzzle” Tamiko Blackman said ensuring children have the support and supplies, they need for the school year is critical.

“One thing is for sure is everyday it’s nothing but gun violence and it's sad," Blackman said.

Blackman said her team has been giving away backpacks since 2018. Today, they plan to help 200 students.

“The more and more I see that I need to get out there and help others, that’s what I try and do," she said.

It's a busy day at Portsmouth City Park. SLAM is also hosting a “Balling on the River” Basketball Tournament. Teams entered for $500 each and will compete for a $2,000 grand prize.